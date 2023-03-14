Odisha Driver Mahasangha To Go On Indefinite Stir Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Vehicular communication in State Capital and other parts of the State is likely to be disrupted on Wednesday as the Odisha Driver Mahasangha has called for a State-wide agitation pressing for their 10-point charter of demands that includes social security, pension system and death insurance.

However, over 20 other driver associations including Private truck owners Association, Bus association and Auto rickshaw association will not support the strike.

The Mahasangha has called for the strike for 10 demands such as the creation of a driver’s fund, social security, insurance for drivers, pension, rest sheds and toilet facilities at various places during road trips.

Earlier, the association had brought the matter to the notice of government repeatedly. Their demands were paid no heed. The Mahasangha has warned of agitation in all the blocks, district headquarters and main roads of the state for indefinite period.

However, emergency services vehicles such as ambulances and vehicles carrying essential goods will be excluded. More than 20 unions, including the State Private Bus Owners’ Association and the State Truck Owners’ Association will not support the stir.

Secretary of the State Private Bus Owners Association Devendra Sahu said, “They (Mahasangha) have not discussed with us. But those who are with us will operate the bus tomorrow. Agitating drivers cannot stop running buses in any way.”

The Commissionerate Police has warned of action against the drivers for any untoward incidents. Police Commissioner S Priyadarshi said that strict action will be taken if public transport is obstructed and common passengers are harassed. He advised the public to dial ‘112’ if anyone faces trouble during travel.

On the other hand, Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu assured to look into the demands of the drivers.