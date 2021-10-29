Odisha Driver Association holds protest rally over 10-point charter of demands

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Driver Association staged a protest protest rally over 10-point charter of demands.

As per available information, the association, which has been on padyatra across various districts from 21 October, is organizing rally in Bhubaneswar today.

Reportedly, hundreds of drivers marching from Palasuni Chhak towards Naveen Niwas.

On the other hand, earlier, the All Odisha Bus Owners Association had warned the state government to reduce the prices of diesel or else the private buses will halt operation from November 16.

The bus operators have alleged that compared to fuel prices in neighbouring states, the price of diesel is considerably high in Odisha. Passengers are bearing the brunt of the fuel price hike that results in the hike of bus fares in all categories.

The bus owners association also raised the issue of restrictions on the transfer of buses to third parties to ameliorate the loan burden.