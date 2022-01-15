Odisha: Draft Reservation List For Chairperson Posts Of 107 Municipalities/NAC Out

Bhubaneswar: The Housing & Urban Development Department of Odisha on Saturday released the draft reservation list for chairperson posts of 107 municipalities and NACs.

According to the notification, the office of Chairperson in nine Municipalities/NACs has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (Woman), eight for Scheduled Caste, five for Scheduled Tribe (Woman), three for Scheduled Tribe, 40 for Women, 40 for Un-Reserved.

All persons interested in connection with the notification have to submit their objections/ suggestions within a period of fifteen days from the date of publication of the notification in the Odisha Gazette, mentioned the notification.

Any objection and suggestion which may be received by the Director Municipal Administration from any person interested on or before the expiry of the period so specified above shall be considered by the State Government, it added.