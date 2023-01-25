Odisha: Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty Appointed Director of Medical Education and Training

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has appointed Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty as the new Director of Medical Education and Training, Odisha.

The State Health & Family Welfare Department has issued an official notification in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the appointment will be effective from January 31, 2023 or from the date Dr. Mohanty actually assumes the charge.

“Prof. (Dr) Sachidananda Mohanty, at present on deputation as Superintendent AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, is posted as Director of Medical Education and Training, Odisha w.e.f. 31 01.2023 (A.N.) or from the date he actually assumes the charge”, the notification reads.

“The NOC for extension of deputation of Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty is superseded accordingly”, it added.