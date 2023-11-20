Odisha DoWR Inks MoU With IIT Guwahati For Study On Brahmani River Delta Rejuvenation

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Water Resources (DoWR), Odisha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Guwahati today for “Physical and Mathematical River Modeling Study for Brahmani River Delta Rejuvenation”.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Minister, DoWR, Commerce & Transport Smt. Tukuni Sahu and Development Commissioner-cum-ACS,DoWR Smt. Anu Garg. In a programme organised by the Department of Water Resources, Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty, EIC, DoWR and Professor Sibasish Dutta from IIT, Guwahati signed the MoU.

River Brahmani, the second largest river of Odisha, forms after the confluence of rivers Sankha & South Koel at Rourkela in Sundargarh district. Catchment contributed by Odisha (57%), Jharkhand (40%) and Chhatisgarh (3%). This river flows through the districts: Sundargarh, Deogarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur & Kendrapara. At 130 km of the river, a Dam is constructed at Rengali & a Barrage at Samal about 35.00km downstream of Rengali Dam. The released water from Samal Barrage as well as that from the intermediate catchment flows into the deltaic area at Pankapal. Then bifurcates into two arms: Brahmani to the right & Kharasuan to the left.

Two anicuts were constructed during the British era on river Brahmani at Jenapur and on river Kharasuan at Jokadia. At about 12 Km downstream of Jenapur, at Bedapur, the river Brahmani again bifurcates into two arms Brahmani on the left and Kelua on the right and reunites at Indupur. Finally, the river Kharasuan confluences with Brahmani at Madhusudanpur. The Brahmani joins the river Baitarani before falling into the Bay of Bengal at Dhamra.

The river Kharsuan draws a major chunk of flow as the bed of Brahmani at a higher level compared to that of Kharsuan. This results in continuous siltation and gets less or no flow even during medium flood as well as non-monsoon periods.

It has been proposed to ensure flows in both rivers by taking of rejuvenation works through the construction of Integrated ISS at Jenapur and Jokadia.

The model study is felt necessary prior to the construction of the structures for ascertaining any un-seen technical aspects for the Proper functioning of the structures and Proportional distribution of flow to rejuvenate the river system.

Addressing the the MoU signing, Minister Sahu has said, that this MoU will help in technical study in connection with the construction of proposed ISSs in the rivers which will ultimately ensure water availability to the people of the area.

DC-cum-ACS Smt Garg, in her address, said this is one of the important MoUs signed by the DoWR which will be helpful to study the siltation while taking steps for rejuvenation works through the construction of Integrated ISS at the proposed sites of the river.

Among others, EIC-cum-Spl. Secretaries and senior officers of DoWR were present on the occasion.