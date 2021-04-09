Odisha Doubles Penalty For Not Wearing Mask, Rs 2000 For 1st & 2nd Violation

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 infection cases, the Odisha Government has doubled the penalty for not wearing mask to Rs 2000 for first & second offences and Rs 5000 for subsequent violation.

The Health and Family Welfare Department, in a notification, informed that the State Government has made an amendment to the Odisha COVID-19 (Fourth) Regulations, 2020. The Odisha COVID-19 (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2020, shall come into force immediately.

As per the notification, earlier the fine amount for the first and second offences was Rs 1,000 and Rs 5000 for subsequent offence.

However, the fine amount has been doubled to Rs 2000 for first and second offences and Rs 5000 for subsequent offence, the notification read.