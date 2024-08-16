Odisha doctors join nationwide protest against Kolkata rape-murder case; services hit at AIIMS, VIMSAR

Bhubaneswar: Numerous junior and senior resident doctors from different hospitals in Odisha have participated in the nationwide service withdrawal to demand justice for the victim of the Kolkata rape and murder case.

The Odisha doctors are supporting the Indian Medical Association’s call for a 24-hour service suspension in both public and private hospitals nationwide on Friday.

Healthcare services at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, have been impacted by a doctors’ protest. Junior doctors have begun a work stoppage, although postgraduate doctors are still providing emergency services. However, this has disrupted the outpatient department services.

Similarly, at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, nearly 500 junior and senior resident doctors have commenced a cease work strike. Typically, AIIMS Bhubaneswar sees about 4000 patients in its outpatient departments each day. The current strike is causing difficulties for these patients.