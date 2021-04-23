Odisha Dispatches Over 250 Tonnes Of Medical Oxygen To Needy States

Cuttack: In the last 24 hours, a total 15 Number of tankers containing more than 250 tonnes of medical oxygen from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Angul district in Odisha have been dispatched to Visakhapatnam (A.P), Hyderabad (Telangana), Indore (M.P), Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

A dedicated corridor has been formed by Odisha Police for prompt and unhindered movement so as to service thousands of needy patients without any delay.

Based on the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under YK Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIsG/IsG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Later today, 2 tankers from Angul to Visakhapatnam, 2 tankers from Jajpur to Ghaziabad, and Visakhapatnam will leave soon.

“We are committed towards the smooth and prompt movement of medical oxygen to needy states”, said the Odisha State Police Headquarters, in a press note.