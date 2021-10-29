Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day: CM Naveen Aims For Safer Future

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the people of the state to pledge themselves to further strengthen the state’s acclaimed disaster preparedness for a safer future.

#Odisha has disproportionately faced the wrath of nature and has come a long way in building resilience since the devastating #SuperCyclone of 1999. On #OdishaDisasterPreparednessDay, pledge to further strengthen our widely acclaimed disaster preparedness for a safer future. pic.twitter.com/OGkViUaPOz — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 29, 2021

The message comes on the day when the state celebrates the Disaster Preparedness Day today. On this day in the year 1999, Odisha faced one of its worst natural disasters when the Super Cyclone hit the Odisha coast wrecking havoc.

Since then onwards, Odisha has transformed itself into one of the pioneers in disaster management under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and today the world looks at it for its successive successful disaster managements.