Odisha directs opening of breastfeeding rooms in govt, private offices for nursing mothers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday gave a nod for the opening of breastfeeding rooms in all government and private offices in the state. Not just offices, the BJP-led government has mandated the establishment of breastfeeding rooms in public places too.

letter to all the District Collectors, Rina Mohapatra, Joint Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, directed officials to open a separate room that can be used by mothers to breastfeed their children without any disturbance.

“To help nursing mothers balance between their professional commitments and personal responsibilities, I request to establish breastfeeding rooms in all government/public, and private offices in the state,” the letter read.

Through the letter, Rina directed all the officials concerned for its quick implementation at the earliest.

The initiative aims to create a more inclusive working environment for nursing mothers. The policy also addresses the challenges faced by working mothers and boosts productivity, apart from fostering a healthier work-life balance.