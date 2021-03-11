Odisha Dips In The Spirit Of Maha Shivratri Amid COVID Restrictions

Bhubaneswar: Scores of devotees thronged the Lingaraj temple here on Thursday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri amid COVID guidelines.

According to reports, devotees are thronging famous Shiva temples like Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Lokanath temple in Puri under strict Covid protocols while pandemic restrictions have been enforced at many other shrines in the State.

The Ekamra Kshetra in Bhubaneswar has been bedecked with colourful lights on the eve of Maha Shivratri which will be observed amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The surrounding of Lord Lingaraj Temple has been decorated with lights and flowers casting a hue of colours in the Ekamra Kshetra.

The Mahadipa at Lingaraj temple will be raised at 10 pm. After Mahadipa, the Sahana Mela darshan will start from 10 pm till 11 pm, Chari Prahara Puja at 11.30 to 3.30 am and Harihar Bheta from 3.30 to 4.30 am. The Bada Sinhara and Pahuda rituals will be done from 4.30 am till 5.15 am.

Section 144 has been implemented in Baba Akhandalmani Pitha in Bhadrak and Dhabaleswar Pitha in Cuttack to restrict huge congregation of people. Devotees will be deprived of darshans in these shrines because of the restrictions imposed by the respective district administrations.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to run Mo Bus service on Route 32 till midnight.

Since the State is passing through a critical situation due to detection of new variant of SARS-CoV 2 and it is necessary to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols for containment of spread of the infection.

Keeping in view the above situation the State Government has specifically directed that large gatherings, congregations shall continue to be prohibited.

The order further specified that, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons subject to strict adherence of the COVID-19 safety protocols.