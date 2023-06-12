Odisha DHE Releases Plus III E-Admission Timeline

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department on Monday released the timeline for e-admission into all +3 degree colleges including self-financing (degree) colleges/ Sanskrit (Shastri).

The e-admission process will start on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.

According to DHE Odisha, B.A (Law) stream of National Law University, Cuttack and 4 Year B.A B.E.D / B.Sc. B.E.D. in three Higher Education Institutions have been included in the SAMS e-Admission process for the Academic Session 2023-24.

Here is the E-Admission Timeline for U.G.(+3) Courses for the Academic Session 2023-24: