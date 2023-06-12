Odisha DHE Releases Plus III E-Admission Timeline

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department on Monday released the timeline for e-admission into all +3 degree colleges including self-financing (degree) colleges/ Sanskrit (Shastri).
The e-admission process will start on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.
According to DHE Odisha, B.A (Law) stream of National Law University, Cuttack and 4 Year B.A B.E.D / B.Sc. B.E.D. in three Higher Education Institutions have been included in the SAMS e-Admission process for the Academic Session 2023-24.
Here is the E-Admission Timeline for U.G.(+3) Courses for the Academic Session 2023-24:
- Availability of Common Application Form (CAF): June 19 (2 pm)
- Last date to apply online CAF: July 4 (11.45 pm)
- Validation and Correction of CAF at SAMS Resource Centres: June 21 (11 am) to July 7 (7 pm) (Except Holidays)
- Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for first-round selection): July 14 (2 pm)
- Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online Payment of Admission Fees by selected Students: July 14 (7 pm) to July 18 (11.45 pm)
- Reporting of the Applicants at allotted institutions for taking Admission (first round selection): July 15 (9am) and July 17 (9 am) to July 19 (5 pm).
Comments are closed.