Boudh: Director General of Police (DGP), YB Khurania, visited Boudh on Friday to assess the district’s law and order situation.

During his visit, Khurania convened a meeting with high-ranking officials at the district police headquarters. IG Operations Jai Narayan Pankaj, SIW DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh, South Range DIG Sarthak Sadangi, and Boudh SP Nageshwar Debarkonda were among those in attendance.

In a related development, CRPF IG Archana Shivhare arrived in Kandhamal to evaluate the ongoing Maoist situation. Following successful operations against Maoists in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, the CRPF IG’s visit to Kandhamal aims to uplift the spirits of the troops and eradicate Maoist presence in the region. She travelled to the Baliguda Mini Stadium by helicopter from Chhattisgarh.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently instructed the Chief Ministers of states affected by Maoist insurgency to conduct monthly reviews of law and order and directed the DGPs to appraise the situation biweekly. Additionally, the Home Minister ordered the DGPs to spend one night per month in districts impacted by Maoist activities.

