Odisha DGP Visits Malkangiri, Reviews Security Scenario At Camps

Malkangiri: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Monday visited the security camps in the erstwhile cut-off region of Malkangiri district and reviewed the security scenario.

The police chief landed at a camp at Hantalguda area in the district and interacted with the personnel of BSF and SOG.

The DGP also reviewed LWE activities and other matters with the SP and SDPO of Malkangiri. Among other senior officials, Directorate of Intelligence, IG of Operations, DIG SIW and DIG BSF were also present.

The visit of the senior cop and his interaction is seen as a confidence-building measure for the security forces.