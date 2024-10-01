Bhadrak: In the wake of recent unrest in Bhadrak, Odisha, triggered by an objectionable social media post, Odisha Police Director General YB Khurania has appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from reacting to provocative content online. During a review of the situation in Dhamnagar, the DGP emphasized the importance of reporting such posts to local authorities rather than engaging in heated exchanges or protests.

The unrest began on September 27th, when a controversial post on social media led to communal tensions in the district. The situation escalated, resulting in the arrest of 27 individuals, including 10 from Bhadrak and 17 from Dhamnagar. To maintain order, the authorities have suspended mobile internet services and deployed 16 platoons of police force along with one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Bhadrak, and six platoons in Dhamnagar.

DGP Khurania assured the public that the situation is under control and that normalcy is expected to return within the next few days. He urged residents to avoid spreading or reacting to misinformation on social media and to report any objectionable content to the police immediately.

“People should not get agitated after seeing such social media posts as information and misinformation is being spread. Whenever people come across any objectionable content, they should inform local police,” said DGP Khurania.