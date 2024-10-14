Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Monday talked with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora regarding the sexual assault of an Odia woman in New Delhi.

The Odisha Police have stated that the matter is receiving their utmost attention. The Director-General’s office has confirmed that the Odisha Police are coordinating with the victim’s family and the Delhi Police. Provisions have been made to facilitate the travel of the victim’s family members to Delhi.

The victim was allegedly raped and later dumped in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area in South East Delhi during the night between the 10th and 11th. She was found in a semi-conscious was spotted by a passerby. Upon receiving the news, a team of the Delhi police immediately rushed to the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center.

The woman known to be a nursing graduate left her hometown a year ago and has been staying in Delhi since then. She was reportedly asked to leave the residence in August due to some dispute and was forced to stay on the streets of Delhi for several days. It is reported from police sources that she spent the night near an ATM two days before the incident.

A missing case was filed by the family as to where the young woman had been missing for the past 1 month. Delhi Police is investigating the CCTV footage of the incident site. She is being treated in critical condition at the trauma centre of AIIMS, Delhi.

