DGP YB Khurania today held a press conference at the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Nuapada regarding the incident of 14 Maoists being killed in an encounter between jawans on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, 5 km from the district.

DGP Khurania informed about the increase in the number of Maoists killed during the encounter in the Bhaludigi forest of Kulaharighat under Gariabandh district.

IG Operations, Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, IPS Niti Shekhar and IPS Akhilesh Singh were also present

Three teams of jawans were involved in the operation, and many things came to the fore in this success, including the use of modern tactics by the Red Rebels. On the 19th Jan, two female Maoist cadres were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The search operation was ongoing.

On the 20th Jan, 12 Maoists were killed. Among them, Jairam, a central committee member of the Maoist organization, and another Andhra cadre Maoist were killed. The search operation was also going on on the 21st Jan. The death toll may increase, the DGP said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an increase in financial reward for the SOG from 8,000 to 25,000 directly for its success.

During the operation, two jawans, Dharmendra Bhoi and Neeraj Kumar, sustained injuries in the crossfire and they are now in good health, the DGP said adding that they will join the force soon.

Recalling Home Minister Amit Shah’s call to create a Maoist and Naxal-free India by March 2026, the DGP said that following this encounter, several steps have been taken in the border areas due to increased Maoist activities.