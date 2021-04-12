Odisha DGP Reviews Security Arrangements In Pipili

Pipili: Odisha DGP Abhay today visited Pipili and reviewed security arrangements for Pipili Bypoll scheduled to be held on April 17.

Additional DG (law & order) Yashwant Jethwa, Director Intelligence, DIG CR, SP Puri, and other senior officers participated in the review.

The DGP informed that three COYs CAPF, 29 Platoons OSAP, including 1 COY of Odisha Swift Action Force (OSAF) will be deployed in the Multiple Zones created in the Constituency.

Besides, two Additional SsP, three DSsP will be supervising in each zone, the DGP stated.

The Odisha DGP also directed the DIG and SP to ensure foolproof security arrangements and strong action against anti-socials and those creating nuisance.

Notably, the polling for the Pipili assembly constituency will be held on April 17 and votes to be counted on May 2.

