Odisha DGP Reviews Rath Yatra Preparations; Appeals Support From All

Puri: Odisha DGP Abhay today reviewed security preparations in Puri Town ahead of the annual Rath Yatra schedule to begin tomorrow morning.

The DGP briefed the force and officers deployed to maintain law and order in the pilgrim town. He also appealed to Puri Citizens for wholehearted support for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra like last year.

The curfew in Puri town came to force at 8 PM on Sunday and will continue till 8 PM on Tuesday. A total of 65 platoons of police forces, 10 Additional SPs, 31 DSPs and Assistant Commandants, and 64 IICs have been deployed in the town which has been divided into 12 zones.

The area between the Lord Jagannath Temple and Gundicha Temple has been divided into four zones and the rest of the town into eight zones. Security personnel will be deployed on the city’s main entrance and also on the rooftops of buildings on both sides of the Bada Danda.

All checkpoints of the district have been sealed to restrict the movement of people from other parts of the State and elsewhere to Puri during the Car Festival of Holy Trinity.