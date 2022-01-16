Odisha DGP Reviews LWE Situation & Poll Preparedness

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Panchayat and urban elections in the state, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal reviewed the Maoist situation in Kalahandi and Nuapada districts on Sunday.

DGP Bansal reviewed the Maoist situation and also took stock of preparedness in different areas for the upcoming Panchayat and urban polls.

“DGP visited Nuapada and reviewed Covid enforcement measures, LWE scenario, and preparedness for upcoming panchayat election. Dir Int., IG Ops., DIG SIW accompanied. SP Nuapada and other senior officers attended the review,” tweeted DGP Odisha.

Bansal was accompanied by senior officials from State police headquarters including, IG Operations Amitabh Thakur, South Western Range DIG Rajesh Pandit, and Nuapada Pratyush Diwaker.