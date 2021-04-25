Odisha DGP Reviews COVID-19 Enforcement Measures In Balasore, Mayurbhanj & Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay today reviewed enforcement of COVID-19 measures in three districts- Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Bhadrak.

While the coronavirus infection is spreading at an alarming rate on the neighbouring Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the bordering districts of Balasore and Mayurbhanj are also witnessing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

During his visit to Balasore today, Police DG Abhay reviewed the situation in the border areas of the two districts. He also overlooked the checking of returnees, enforcement measures being followed by the police.

The DGP further asked to tighten the night curfew including the shutdown and checking of returnees at the border checkpoints with a special focus on people coming from West Bengal.

Accordingly, checking has been tightened on the border of Laxmannath and Udaypur in the Balasore district. Similarly, round-the-clock checking is underway at Hatibari and Chakshuliapada on the Mayurbhanj border.

Besides, seven platoons of OSAP personnel have been deployed in Balasore and four in Mayurbhanj to intensify Covid enforcement.

While the number of Covid positive patients in Bhadrak district has been steadily increasing, police and the district administration have stepped up their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. The Odisha DGP also reviewed the COVID situation in the Bhadrak district and the enforcement efforts by the district police.

The review meeting held at the district police headquarters was attended by ADG Yashwant Jethwa, Eastern IG Diptesh Patnaik, and Bhadrak SP Charan Singh Meena.