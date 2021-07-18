Odisha DGP Reaches Sunabeda; To Discuss LWE Situation In Affected Districts

Malkangiri: The DGP of Odisha, Abhay, is on a visit to the LWE (Left Wing Extremism) affected districts in Odisha today.

The DGP reached Sunabeda area and discussed the situation with the Director of Intelligence, IG (Operations), IG (BSF), IG (Hqr), and SP Koraput.

Issues relating to the present LWE scenario in the State, particularly in the areas where BSF Companies have been deployed, progress made towards combating the menace, operational strategy, redeployment of BSF, coordination were discussed in the meeting.

Reportedly, the DGP will also visit different places in Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kandhamal districts today.