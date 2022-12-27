Odisha DGP Orders Crime Branch Probe Into Russian Nationals’ Death In Rayagada Hotel

Rayagada: Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday directed the Crime BranchCID- to take over the probe into the mysterious death of two Russian nationals, one of whom was identified as a wealthy lawmaker of his country, Pavel Antov, in a hotel in Rayagada.

The mysterious death of two Russian tourists in two days has sparked a fresh debate on the safety of tourists in the state, while two other tourists who were part of the 4-member group have left Rayagada.

Today, South Western Range DIG Rajesh Pandit visited the spot on Tuesday. Similarly, Rayagada SP also reached the said hotel and carried out an investigation.

Two of four Russian tourists who checked into Sai International Hotel in Rayagada, along with their guide Jitendra Singh, on December 21 died a day apart, under mysterious circumstances. One of them, named Vladimir Bidenov, was found dead inside his hotel room on Thursday (Dec 22). The second one, Pavel Antov, a lawmaker in Russia, allegedly jumped off the third floor of the hotel to his death on Sunday (Dec 25).

Vladimir’s son had asked police to cremate his father at Rayagada itself, informing them and the Russian Embassy that he would be unable to reach the place.

As per reports, the second tourist allegedly committed after attending the funeral of the first one. His guide rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in an ambulance but Pavel was declared dead at the hospital.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the incident and the steps will be taken as per the instructions, said IIC Rashmiranjan Pradhan.