Bhubaneswar: The miscreants who harassed the Army Major and his fiancée on September 14 in the Bharatpur area are to be apprehended, DGP YB Khurania has issued orders to this effect.

DGP YB Khurania has initiated an investigation into the case following a complaint filed by the Army Major. The crime branch is currently investigating the incident where Major Gurbant Singh and his fiancée were reportedly harassed on the Pathgadia-Bharatpur road in Bhubaneswar.

Subsequently, they approached the Bharatpur police station to file a complaint against the offenders. However, instead of detaining the accused, the officers at Bharatpur police station allegedly assaulted the complainant. In response to these allegations, the DGP has suspended five police officers.