Odisha DGP Opens Up On Naba Das Killing, Says Central Experts To Be Roped In

Bhubaneswar: Even as the Crime Branch has intensified the probe into the murder of minister Naba Das, Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal today opened up on the matter for the first time since happening of the crime.

The DGP said the investigation will take time to complete in such a sensitive case which is going on under the direct supervision of a high court judge. “The reason will be revealed in three to four days. We have sought cooperation from the Centre which has pledged all helps. A team of experts from CFSL may join the investigation soon,” he said.

Local police officers have been transferred to bring transparency in the investigation, Bansal said, adding measures are being taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

On the other hand, three separate teams have launched investigation into the gruesome murder of a powerful minister. One team has camped in Jharsuguda while another is trying to extract information from the family members of accused Gopal Das.

Gopal, an ASI of police had allegedly shot the minister dead by his service pistol. The incident occurred while the Minister was getting out of his car to attend a party programme in Brajrajnagar. The accused cop was immediately overpowered by the fellow policemen and taken to Jharsugda police station where he threw some hand written notes into the latrine tank.

On the information, the Crime Branch has retrieved the torn hand written notes believed to be of Gopal from the septic tank and seized them for forensic examination.

The murder of the minister by a police officer triggered political slugfest with Opposition BJP and Congress alleging deep rooted conspiracy behind the high profile crime.