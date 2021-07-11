Odisha DGP Meets Two Jawans Who Injured In Gunfight With Maoists

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday met two jawans at AIIMS here, who were injured during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Uma forest near Boudh-Kandhamal border on Saturday.

Reportedly, DGP Abhay met with the two jawans and inquired about their health condition. The hospital authorities informed that the two injured personnel’s condition is stated to be stable.

It is pertinent to mention that the two Jawans were injured in a gun battle with Maoists in forests bordering Boudh and Kandhamal districts and the DGP diverted his helicopter towards Boudh to airlift the injured jawans.

Abhay himself escorted them in the helicopter. The DGP also lauded the CRPF for sending reinforcement to the encounter site and helping SOG in shifting the injured personnel to the hospital.