Odisha DGP Inaugurates Special Crime Unit Police Station In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal inaugurated the Special Crime Unit Police Station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

The Odisha DGP inaugurated the Special Unit at 11.30 AM today in presence of Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Addl. Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack DCP, Cuttack, DCP, Bhubaneswar, DCP, Special Crime Unit, DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and other senior Police Officers at C.P Hdqrs, Bhubaneswar.

Special Crime Unit Police Station will function in the office of Dy. Commissioner of Police, Special Crime Unit, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

The jurisdiction of the Special Crime Unit Police Station includes the entire area under Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack for the purpose of registration, investigation and prosecution of serious/complex crime.