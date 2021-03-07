Odisha DGP Abhay given traditional welcome by Bonda Tribals

Malkangiri: Womenfolks of Bonda tribe on Sunday gave a traditional welcome to Odisha DGP Abhay at Muduliparha in Bonda Ghati in Malkangiri district.

DGP Abhay distributed clothes, sports materials and other useful articles to the villagers in response to their rousing welcome. During his visit to the district, he also interacted with the BSF jawans and praised them for their endeavour to fight the menace of Maoists.

The Odisha DGP visited different police posts in Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada district today.

During his interaction with the villagers and the jawan at Andrahal COB in Bonda Hill, the DGP appealed to the Maoists to lay down their arms and join the national mainstream. He expressed satisfaction that developmental works in Malkangiri will be further expedited with the prevalence of peace in the region.

The DGP said he is visiting the Bonda Ghati region after 29 years and added that he had first visited the area when he was posted as SP here. DGP Abhay also reviewed the situation of the areas with BSF officials in the camps.

The review meeting was attended by Director Intelligence R K Sharma, IG(Operation) Amitabh Thakur, Special Intelligence wing Anirudh Singh, South Western DIG Rajesh Pandit, SP Rishikesh D Khilari and senior police officials.

Odisha DGP Abhay met the family members of five martyrs during his visit to the region. He inaugurated DIOC building and reviewed the LWE and crime scenario of Rayagada District.