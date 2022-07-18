Odisha: Devotees throng Shiva temples on first Shravan Somvar

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of Kanwariyas waited in long queues to offer holy water to Lord Shiva at temples across Odisha on the occasion of the first Monday of Hindu month of Shravan.

The devotees offered milk, water and ‘bel’ leaves to the almighty on the auspicious occasion.

As per the belief, wishes get fulfilled by offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Shravan Somvars. Devotees also observed fast to seek blessings of the god.

Meanwhile, the administrative officials of different temples made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth movement of the devotees amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the State. This is the first time after two years. kanwariyas have been allowed to take out Bol Bom procession to Shiva shrines as part of the Shravan Somvar rituals due to Covid restrictions.

Every year during this auspicious month, devotees visit Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Lokanath temple in Puri, Dhabaleswar temple in Athagarh, Kapilash temple in Dhenkanal, Gupteswar temple in Koraput and Balangir’s Harishankar temple among others to seek blessings of the Lord.