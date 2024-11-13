Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has advised beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana to link their mobile numbers to a single bank account to ensure they receive their benefits in the upcoming third phase of the scheme.

This announcement comes after it was revealed that around 5 lakh women missed out on benefits due to multiple account linkages.

In a recent statement, Deputy CM Parida emphasized the importance of this step, noting that discrepancies in account linkages have caused significant delays and complications in the disbursement process.

“We urge all beneficiaries to ensure their mobile numbers are linked to only one bank account to avoid any issues in receiving their funds,” she said.

The Subhadra Yojana, aimed at empowering women across Odisha, has already benefited millions in its first two phases. However, the issue of multiple account linkages has been a major hurdle, affecting the timely distribution of funds.

To address this, the government has initiated a verification process involving Anganwadi workers, who will assist beneficiaries in updating their account details.

The third phase of the Subhadra Yojana is set to commence soon, with funds expected to be credited to the accounts of eligible women by the end of November. Beneficiaries are encouraged to visit their nearest panchayat offices for assistance and to ensure their details are correctly updated.