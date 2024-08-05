Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo Becomes Member of GST Council Ministerial Panel

Bhubaneswar: The GST Council has revamped its ministerial panel, appointing Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, as a member.

While finance ministers from other states hold positions on this council, Odisha’s Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has chosen Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo to represent the state.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, serves as the convenor of the council. Other members include Haryana’s Finance Minister, Jai Parkash Dalal; Chhattisgarh’s Finance Minister, OP Choudhary; Delhi’s Finance Minister, Atishi Marlena; Assam’s Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog; Andhra Pradesh’s Finance Minister, Payyavula Keshav; and Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister, Thangam Thenarasu.

The panel’s objectives include resolving technical issues in the GST framework, enhancing revenue through data analysis, and fostering a cooperative dynamic between the central and state governments. It will also propose schedules for the effective enactment of changes within the GST system.

It is noteworthy that the first ministerial panel was established at the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow in September 2021 and has undergone reconstitution this month.