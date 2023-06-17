Odisha Demands Power Allocation From Unallocated Pool; Centre Responds

Bhubaneswar: In view of continuous power outage due to some uncontrollable factors, the State government today urged the Centre to allocate power to Odisha from the unallocated share of other States till August 15.

In a letter to the secretary of Ministry of Power, Odisha Energy department secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said State’s demand and availability scenario changed substantially in view of various uncontrollable factors including unprecedented heat wave, low hydro reservoir levels, outage of NTPC’s Darlipali Thermal Power Plants.

For these reasons, Odisha will be deprived of availing more than 400 MW, he stated.

Moreover, the State will require substantial power supply during Rath Yatra period.

At present, the State is having base load requirement of about 4,700 MW with peak requirement of about 5,400 to 5,600 MW approximately, which has risen by 8% due to continuing heat wave conditions.

Dhal further mentioned, the State based hydro generation has been able to cater to only around 11% of the average power demand due to low reservoir levels. The State would be heavily dependent on market purchases from June 17.

Citing the reasons, the Energy secretary requested to extend allocation of 450 MW of RTC power to Odisha from the unallocated share of other States

Responding to the State demand, the Ministry of Power informed Odisha is allocated 200 MW each from unallocated quota of Southern and Western Region pools.

The State is required to sign/ extend PPA and enter into commercial arrangement/ maintain LC for the allocated power.

The Ministry of Power asked the State to get the allocation implemented under intimation to all concerned with immediate effect for 10 days.