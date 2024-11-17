The first day of the Singapore visit by Odisha’s high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, commenced with a briefing by Dr. Shilpak Ambule, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore on India-Singapore Business Relations.

The High Commissioner informed the delegation about the recent trade and commerce-related developments between the two countries. He also highlighted the role of Indian states like Odisha in further strengthening this bilateral relationship, especially in sectors like Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Renewable Energy, Green Fuels, and Skilling.

After the briefing by the High Commissioner, a series of meetings chaired by Chief Minister Majhi were held. The first meeting was with Dr Edward Morton, Founder, CT Metrix where the developments in the IT/ITeS, Semiconductors, Medical Equipment Manufacturing and Smart City Solutions were discussed. CM Majhi assured that the Odisha Government with take all proactive measures to ensure the development of a robust Electronics Ecosystem in the state and invited Mr Morton to visit Odisha and explore the business opportunities the state offers.

The next meeting was with Mr. Vivek Agarwal, Director of Visa Group Limited. Hon’ble Chief Minister urged the Visa Group to expand capacity, increase value-added products, and create more employment opportunities in the state in Steel and Ferro-Chrome Sectors.

The delegation also met with Mr Rabin Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd who is looking to invest in the bio-fertilizers sector. The Chief Minister encouraged Mr Jhunjhunwala to set up the facility in Odisha and assured all necessary support from the Government of Odisha.

After the meetings, the delegation led by the Chief Minister visited Sembcorp Industries Ltd., where the delegation explored Singapore’s advancements in renewable energy.

Chief Minister Majhi announced the approval of Sembcorp’s Green Ammonia project in Odisha. This aligns with the state’s focus on attracting investments in Renewable Energy, Green Fuels and related Manufacturing Sectors. The discussions explored opportunities for collaboration to build sustainable infrastructure and strengthen Odisha’s position as a key destination for green investments.

Government of Odisha delegation led by CM Mohan Majhi met with Mr. Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO and other senior officials from Sembcorp Industries Limited at its 30 Hill Street Headquarters in Singapore. The delegations discussed Sembcorp’s upcoming Green Ammonia Project in Odisha as well as other Sembcorp’s Renewable Energy Projects in India. CM Majhi also invited Mr Yin and the Semb corp officials to Utkarsh Odisha Conclave to be held in Bhubaneswar on 28th-29th January 2025.