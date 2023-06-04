Odisha: Death Toll Revised To 275; 88 Bodies Handed Over To Next Of Kin

“The death toll is 275 & not 288. The data was checked by DM and it was found that some bodies have been counted twice, so the death toll has been revised to 275. Out of 275, 88 bodies have been identified”: Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena said.

Of the 1,175 injured persons, 336 patients have been discharged after treatment and 382 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak & Cuttack. Free medical treatment is being provided to injured persons at Govt & Private hospitals, the H&FW Dept said in a tweet.