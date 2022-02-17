Odisha: Deadline For Uploading Of Quarter End Marks Of Plus 2 Students extended By CHSE

Cuttack: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has granted an extension to colleges and higher secondary schools for uploading the marks of the quarter-end examinations (Theory and Practical ) of the Plus 2 students.

“The last date of uploading of marks for students (2020 Admission Batch) by institutions is hereby extended up to Mid Night of 28.02.2022. All other terms and conditions issued earlier in this effect remain unchanged,” CHSE vice-chairman TK Tripathy wrote to Principals of all higher secondary schools and colleges affiliated to it.

The principals of the higher secondary schools and colleges have been asked to treat the matter as most urgent.

It may be noted that a link has been provided in SAMS e-space to upload the marks of the students. After logging into the e-space, a user manual detailing the process to be followed for the purpose will be displayed. The CHSE has also asked officials to preserve the hard copy of the tabulation register of marks for four years.