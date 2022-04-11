Odisha: Deadline For Property Return Filing By Officials Extended To April 30

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has further extended the deadline for officials to submit their annual property return details till April 30.

The General Administration and Public Grievances Department in a circular to all Departments, Revenue Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors, said that the officials must submit their annual property return for the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

Initially, the officials were supposed to submit file the property return by December 31. However, it was later extended up to March 31, 2022.

However, it had come to the notice of the GA&PG Department that some of the employees could not submit their annual property statement, due to their preoccupation with the election to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies or some other difficulties, officials said.

Considering such difficulties, the government has allowed extension of the timeline for submission of property statements online using HRMS (human resource management system) portal for the period up to 30 April, 2022, the circular said.

The circular said senior officers will inform their subordinate offices about the extension of the deadline. The employees have been directed not to wait till the deadline comes closer and to file their property statement ahead of the timeline.

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline thrice in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.