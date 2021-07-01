Odisha: Dateline For Completion Of E-PAR For Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ Officers Extended

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has extended the dateline for processing of the e-PAR (Performance Appraisal Report) in respect of the Group-A & B officers of the State for the year 2020-21 through HRMS up to June 30, 2021.

Additional Secretary of General Administration and Public Grievance (GA &PG) Department, Ganesh Chandra Patra, in a letter to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-cum-Secretaries and Special Secretaries, said that it has come to notice that a large number of officers could not submit the e-PAR by this time in view of their engagement in various activities relating to management of situation arising out of spread of COVID-19 like control of the pandemic, continuance of essential services, etc.

In consideration of the request of service associations and the practical difficulties, the Government have been pleased to allow extension of timeline for completion of the e-PAr for 2020-21 in the following manner.

Submission of Self-appraisal report by the appraisee – August 31, 2021 Appraisal by Reporting Authorities – September 30, 2021 Appraisal by Reviewing Authorities – November 15, 2021 Appraisal by Accepting Authorities – December 31, 2021

Patra further requested that the revised datelines may kindly be widely circulated among all concerned in order to enable them to submit their self-appraisal report online through HRMS as well as to record their remarks on the PARs of their subordinate officers.

The concerned officers may also be advised not to wait till the fag end of the closing date and process their PARs sufficiently ahead of the deadline, Patra added.