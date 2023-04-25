Odisha: Dairy Products To Be Costlier From May 1

Cuttack: Prices of dairy products will increase from May 1 after the price of milk has been hiked by various diary firms.

Cuttack district dairy product traders Association informed that decision to hike the price of dairy products has been taken after OMFED increased the milk price.

Besides, the traders association said another major reason for the skyrocketing prices of cattle food in the market.

From May 1, the price of cheese, paneer and khua is going to increase by 20 to 30 rupees. Currently, the price of cheese is being sold at Rs 175, while it will increase by Rs 20. Similarly, paneer is availavle at Rs 225 per kg. It will be sold at Rs 255 with the hike of Rs 30 per kg.

The price of raw khua will go up from Rs 260 to Rs 320. As milk products are exported from Cuttack to various districts of the state, prices are likely to increase in all districts. The traders body appealed to the consumers to cooperate with the farmers.

Pradeep Behera, general secretary, Cuttack District Dairy Products Traders Association said, 5 liters of milk is needed to make one kg of cheese. In such a situation, the price of milk has been increased by Rs 4. In addition to this, fuel price also increased.

These reasons forced us to increase the prices of various diary products.The revised prices will be implemented from May 1, Behera said.