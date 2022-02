Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday achieved the milestone of administering more than 6 crore doses of COVID vaccine. The Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department took to Twitter and shared the same.

Proud to share that Odisha has achieved another significant milestone by administering over 6 Crore #Covid19 vaccine doses in the State. pic.twitter.com/0dzJFy2ylj — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 18, 2022

