Odisha Crosses Milestone Of 4 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Doses

Bhubaneswar: Odisha crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the state government has successfully administered more than 4 crore doses of COVID19 vaccine till date.

According to the data on Co-WIN’s Vaccination Dashboard, so far, a total of 4,00,9,356 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Odisha.

Out of this, 2.67 crore persons have received the first dose while, more than 1.33 crore have been fully vaccinated (double dose) for COVID-19.

According to the Odisha health dept, There are 2,088 vaccination sites in Odisha out of which 2,055 are Government-run while the rest 33 are private centres. Till this report was filed, 1.22 lakh persons received the COVID vaccine on Friday (November 12).

The Health and Family Welfare Department has thanked the health teams for the significant milestone.