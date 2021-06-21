StateTop News

Odisha Crosses Milestone Of 1 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Doses

By PragativadiNews 16 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the state government has successfully administered more than one crore doses of COVID19 vaccine till date.

According to the Odisha health dept, a total of 81.84 lakh people got the first dose and 18.21 lakh got the second dose of the vaccine.

The Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department took to Twitter and wrote:

The H&FW Dept also congratulated the Health Work Force of the state for their commitment towards the fight against COVID 19 pandemic.

