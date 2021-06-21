Odisha Crosses Milestone Of 1 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Doses

Bhubaneswar: Odisha crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the state government has successfully administered more than one crore doses of COVID19 vaccine till date.

According to the Odisha health dept, a total of 81.84 lakh people got the first dose and 18.21 lakh got the second dose of the vaccine.

The Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department took to Twitter and wrote:

Happy to share that Odisha has successfully administered more than one crore doses of #COVID19 vaccine sucessfully to our HCWs, FLWs and 18 years & above citizens since 16th January 2021. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 21, 2021

The H&FW Dept also congratulated the Health Work Force of the state for their commitment towards the fight against COVID 19 pandemic.