Odisha Crosses Milestone Of 1 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Doses

Bhubaneswar: Odisha crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the state government has successfully administered more than one crore doses of COVID19 vaccine till date.
According to the Odisha health dept, a total of 81.84 lakh people got the first dose and 18.21 lakh got the second dose of the vaccine.
The Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department took to Twitter and wrote:
Happy to share that Odisha has successfully administered more than one crore doses of #COVID19 vaccine sucessfully to our HCWs, FLWs and 18 years & above citizens since 16th January 2021.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 21, 2021
The H&FW Dept also congratulated the Health Work Force of the state for their commitment towards the fight against COVID 19 pandemic.
Congratulations to our Health Work Force for their commitment towards fight against COVID 19 pandemic🙏🏼. #OdishaCares @CMO_Odisha @nhmodisha
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 21, 2021