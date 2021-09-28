Odisha crosses another milestone! Over 3 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered

Bhubaneswar: Crossing another milestone in the fight against COVID-19, Odisha has administered more than 3 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the citizens.
The State Health & Family Welfare Department has congratulated the health team for their efforts & the people of Odisha for their support in the fight against COVID-19.
Crossing another milestone in #COVID19 fight, #Odisha has administered more than 3 Cr doses of #COVID19Vaccines.
Congratulations to the health team for their efforts & the people of Odisha for their support in the fight against COVID-19. #OdishaCares @CMO_Odisha @nhmodisha
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 28, 2021