Odisha Crosses Another Milestone! 7 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

Bhubaneswar: In yet another major feat in its fight against Coronavirus, Odisha has crossed the milestone of administering 7 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine doses.

The Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday took to Twitter the share the achievement with the people of Odisha and praised the healthcare workers for their persistent efforts.

“We salute the people of Odisha for their support & our Healthcare workers for their relentless efforts for making this #COVID19Vaccination drive a great success in our State,” the H&FW Dept’s tweet read.