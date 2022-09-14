1 Cr Precaution Doses
Odisha Crosses Administration Of 1 Cr Precaution Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: In yet another remarkable feat, Odisha has successfully administered more than 1 Crore Precaution doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to citizens aged 18 years & above.

The State Health & Family Welfare Department proudly shared about the achievement and extended congratulations to the Health Work Force for their commitment to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

