Odisha Crosses Administration Of 1 Cr Precaution Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Bhubaneswar: In yet another remarkable feat, Odisha has successfully administered more than 1 Crore Precaution doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to citizens aged 18 years & above.
The State Health & Family Welfare Department proudly shared about the achievement and extended congratulations to the Health Work Force for their commitment to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Happy to share that #Odisha has successfully administered more than 1 Cr Precaution doses of #COVID19Vaccines to citizens aged 18 years & above.
Congratulations to our Health Work Force for their commitment towards the fight against #COVID19 pandemic! #OdishaCares @CMO_Odisha
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 14, 2022
Comments are closed.