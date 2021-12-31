Odisha
BreakingStateTop News

Odisha Crosses 5 Cr Mark In Administration Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

By PragativadiNews
0 1

Bhubaneswar: Achieving another milestone in the ongoing vaccination drive against Coronavirus, Odisha today crossed the 5 crore mark in the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Health & Family Welfare Department proudly shared the update on vaccination of citizens and acknowledged COVID Warriors, Healthcare and Frontline Workers for working day and night and helping in achieving the milestone.

Read the State H & FW Dept’s tweet:-

PragativadiNews 11813 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fourteen − ten =

Breaking