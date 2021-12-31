Odisha Crosses 5 Cr Mark In Administration Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Bhubaneswar: Achieving another milestone in the ongoing vaccination drive against Coronavirus, Odisha today crossed the 5 crore mark in the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The Health & Family Welfare Department proudly shared the update on vaccination of citizens and acknowledged COVID Warriors, Healthcare and Frontline Workers for working day and night and helping in achieving the milestone.
Read the State H & FW Dept’s tweet:-
Congratulations Odisha!
We have achieved the milestone of administration of 5 Cr #COVID19 vaccine doses to our citizens.
Salute to our COVID Warriors, our Healthcare and Frontline Workers who have worked day and night to help us achieve it. #OdishaCares
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 31, 2021