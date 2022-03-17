Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Another Member Of Jamtara Gang

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch has reportedly arrested yet another member of the Jamtara gang, an inter-state cybercrime gang for his alleged involvement in the Bank KYC fraud case.

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Sundaram Charan of Andheri East in Mumbai.

Crime Branch, Odisha is investigating Cyber Crime Police Station case No 02 dated 29.01.2022 u/s 419/420/467/468/471/120-B/34 IPC, r/w Sec. 66-C/66-D of Information Technology Act, 2000 and during course of investigation three numbers of accused persons of Jharkhand were arrested on 29.01.2022, in connection with Bank KYC fraud case.

From the accused persons some incriminating articles like excel sheets containing user phone number, name, email id, purchase item found in the WhatsApp chat box and it is ascertained that the accused persons were in touch with one person who is providing mobile number to them on payment of money.

During the course of the investigation, I.O. arrested the accused Sundaram Charan residing at Mumbai and it is ascertained from him that he has studied +2 Science and completed data management course at Mumbai. He is running his Company, 360 Marketing Private Limited ad-agency through online and providing services like Bulk SMS, Bulk email, Bulk WhatsApp, Facebook promotion, Voice call Shop & real estate promotion. The Company is tied up with Just Dial, Indiamart, Sulekha, Tedindia on yearly subscription.