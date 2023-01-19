Odisha Cricketer’s Death: Autopsy Report Reveals Death Due To Asphyxiation

Cuttack: Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swainm, who was found hanging from a tree in a forest of Cuttack district on January 14, died due to asphyxiation, revealed her post-mortem report.

For unversed, The 26-year-old cricketer had been missing since January 11 when she left a training camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in the Bajrakabati area.

Later, her coach Pushpanjali Banerjee lodged a missing complaint at the Mangalabag police station. Following this, a case of unnatural death was registered with the Gurudijhatia police station when the cricketer’s body was found in the forest by a guard. Rajashree’s scooty and some belongings were also found by the same forest guard a day before her body was recovered.

While initially it was suspected that Rajashree committed suicide as she was not selected for the final team announced by the OCA for a tournament in Puducherry, her parents cried foul play.