Odisha Crafts Museum-Kala Bhoomi Reopens For Visitors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crafts Museum-Kala Bhoomi has been reopened on Monday for visitors adhering to the Government approved guidelines.

The museum staff and authorities have put in place a structure to ensure the safety of its visitors as the museum re-opens. Thermal scanning and adequate hand sanitizer provisions have been made on campus. 6 feet distance markers have been placed across the museum grounds to ensure proper social distancing.

Further, the entire staff in the museum also went through briefing sessions with the authorities to better understand how to ensure visitors safety and satisfaction.

The museum was inaugurated on 2018 having 8 galleries, an outdoor amphitheater, a children’s play area, a workshop zone, souvenir shop, canteen and café. Known for its enthralling artifacts as well as its local architecture, the museum is a tourist favourite. The Cafe and souvenir shop on campus are also open to visitors.

The team at Odisha Crafts Museum- Kala Bhoomi, looks forward to having visitors back on campus. Regular updates about events, workshops and activities can be found on its website and social media handles.