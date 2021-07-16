Odisha: Covid vaccination of pregnant women from today

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha government has prepared additional guidance to facilitate smooth implementation of COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, the inoculation drive began from today.

The beneficiaries can book slots on CoWIN portal’s special feature and receive the shots at the nearest vaccination centres.

State Health Director Bijay Panigrahi informed that at least 9 lakh pregnant women register themselves every year to get benefits under various schemes. Besides, 4 lakh beneficiaries will be given the COVID jab in first phase.

State health and family welfare department had earlier asked the collectors to personally monitor the activity for the success of the vaccination programme.