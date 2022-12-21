Odisha Covid 19: Collectors, Health Officials Asked To Step Up Surveillance, Genome Sequencing

Bhubaneswar: In view of sudden spurt of Covid 19 cases in China and other western countries, the Odisha government on Wednesday has issued alert to all district administrations, medical colleges and health officials.

In a letter to all district Collectors, CDMOs, medical Colleges and other health officials, Health and Family Welfare Department secretary Salini Pandit asked to gear up the disease surveillance and WGS (Whole Genome sequencing) of positive case samples to track the variant.

“In view of sudden of spurt of cases in foreign countries, it is essential to gear up the disease surveillance and WGS of positive case samples to track the variant through Indian SARS CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network,” she mentioned in the letter.

She also focused on testing, tracking, treating, tracing, vaccination and Covid appropriate behavior to enable timely detection of newer variant and facilitate for immediate containment measures.

The samples of positive cases need to be sent on daily basis to the nearest INSACOG lab (RMRC & ILS, Bhubaneswar), she added. Pandit also asked the Collectors to initiate cluster containment measures as per the protocol and guidelines of Health Ministry.

The State Government move came in the wake of the alert issued by the Ministry of Health. Union Health Minister today reviewed the Covid 19 situation in the country and directed the States and UTs to ramp up surveillance.

India is put on alert mode to follow the operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy after surge in cases in China, Japan, USA, Korea and Brazil.